Liquid Intelligent Technologies launches OneVoice for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, introducing seamless Voice calls

“We are delighted to deepen our relationship with Microsoft through this global launch and integrate our pan-African communications and technology capability directly into Microsoft Teams,” stated Nic Rudnick, Group CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, “Together, our two companies continue to lead digital transformation across the African continent with innovative solutions that empower every person, business and community to do more.”

Commenting on the launch, Taimoor Husain, Modern Workplace Strategy and GTM Lead, Telcos at Microsoft, said, “Liquid brings pan-African coverage, voice expertise, and proven sales and support capability of Microsoft services to the Operator Connect programme.”

Liquid OneVoice for Operator Connect leverages the Liquid network and geo-redundant voice core powered by cloud-native voice switches from Metaswitch, a company recently acquired by Microsoft. Liquid ensures local regulatory compliance as a licenced operator whilst offering a cost-effective flat-rate domestic calling plan.

Liquid will continue to develop its OneVoice platform to meet the modern communication requirements of its customers across Africa.OneVoice for Operator Connect will be rolled out to other key markets soon.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

For more information contact: Angela Chandy Email: Angela.chandy@liquid.tech

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, innovative business applications, smart cloud services and world-class security on the African continent. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a comprehensive, one-stop technology group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector companies across the continent under several business units including Liquid Networks, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security and Africa Data Centres.

Media files