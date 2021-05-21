Liquid Telecom unveils its new identity, Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Kenya as it establishes itself as the digital service partner of choice for African businesses

Liquid Intelligent Technologies will expand its Managed Services offerings to drive and ensure successful adoption of tools to re-imagine their customers' businesses and how they work and connect. Whether they are focused on enabling collaboration or utilising the most advanced cloud applications.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining Network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, bringing innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to the African continent. Liquid Kenya was recently recognised as the winner in the Most Innovative Product or Service category at the 2021 East Africa Com for our partnership with Twiga Foods precision farming techniques enabled by our IoT network in Kenya

Commenting on the rebrand, Adil El Youssefi, CEO for Liquid Intelligent Technologies East Africa, said, "Through a five-year development plan under the Big Four Agenda, the government has been working towards transforming the country to ensure that all citizens have access to a high quality of life. Our recent award at East Africa Com recognises our contribution towards ensuring food security through the use of our IoT network, reiterating our capabilities as a digital service provider for businesses in the public and private sector. This rebrand is our reaffirmation to all our customers that we are a one-stop-shop technology company bringing African Intelligence to Kenya. Our unique digital solutions such as Cloud services, Managed Services, Cyber Security have enabled us to be a leading contributor to make Vision 2030 a reality as well”.

With the future of network security-driven from the Cloud, Liquid Intelligent Technologies' recently launched its Cyber Security business unit, which uniquely delivers security at its core, protecting your business's data throughout its lifecycle.

"Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Kenya has been providing digital services to customers in addition to Digital Infrastructure to access to our extensive and reliable fibre connectivity and Data Centres. This rebrand will allow us to further create recognition with local businesses that we provide digital solutions in addition to the usual connectivity services, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation, which is key in today's hybrid workspace. We are very proud as Liquid Kenya to share this bold statement that we are a technology company accelerating the Digital Economy by providing African solutions to African challenges” concludes Ben Roberts, Group Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group with capabilities across 14 countries, primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa. Established in 2005, Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading pan-African digital infrastructure provider. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining Network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to the African continent. Under its new brand identity, Liquid Intelligent Technologies has eight business units, namely: Liquid Networks, Liquid Business, Liquid Sea, Liquid Cloud, Liquid Cyber Security, Liquid Home, Liquid Innovation and Liquid Satellite. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a full one-stop-shop technology group that provides tailor-made digital solutions to businesses in the public and private sectors across the continent. The Group also operates state-of-the-art data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Harare and Kigali, with a combined potential 19,000 square metres of rack space and 78 MW of power.

