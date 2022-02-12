Love, fun and ‘choco fever’ to rock Achimota Mall on Val’s Day

“For this year’s Valentine celebration, we are intent on giving our patrons an experience totally different from previous years. We have ordered over 1,000 ARC-branded chocolate freebies for Val’s Day shoppers and we have lined up some all-expense paid dinners for some exemplary patrons”, Marketing Manager, Kobby Ampong told newsmen today.

Ampong said ARC’s classy Valentine set up invokes the most alluring ambience for the expression of love and affection to loved ones and therefore makes the mall the perfect destination for celebrating Valentine’s Day - not only for shoppers but for revellers of all ages and categories.

“Beyond the abundance of a variety of chocolates and flowers, our Val’s Day excitement includes special all-expense-paid dinners at ARC for three lucky callers who would correctly answer basic questions about the mall on radio (Okay FM) and two lucky shoppers who get to place orders for their loved ones from any of the vendors stands,” the Marketing Manager said.

Pulse Ghana