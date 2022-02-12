Different varieties of Ghanaian chocolates and natural flowers will be set up along the mall’s busy sidewalks and walkways from where patrons and revellers can buy or order chocolates and flowers or even make deliveries for their loved ones.
Love, fun and ‘choco fever’ to rock Achimota Mall on Val’s Day
Achimota Retail Centre (Achimota Mall), has lined up an army of local chocolate producers and florists for the celebration of this year’s Valentine day at the mall.
“For this year’s Valentine celebration, we are intent on giving our patrons an experience totally different from previous years. We have ordered over 1,000 ARC-branded chocolate freebies for Val’s Day shoppers and we have lined up some all-expense paid dinners for some exemplary patrons”, Marketing Manager, Kobby Ampong told newsmen today.
Ampong said ARC’s classy Valentine set up invokes the most alluring ambience for the expression of love and affection to loved ones and therefore makes the mall the perfect destination for celebrating Valentine’s Day - not only for shoppers but for revellers of all ages and categories.
“Beyond the abundance of a variety of chocolates and flowers, our Val’s Day excitement includes special all-expense-paid dinners at ARC for three lucky callers who would correctly answer basic questions about the mall on radio (Okay FM) and two lucky shoppers who get to place orders for their loved ones from any of the vendors stands,” the Marketing Manager said.
Achimota Retail Centre is located at Dome, near the St John’s Grammar School on the Accra-Nsawam Highway and has brought modern, convenient, one-stop shopping to several communities in the south-eastern sector of Accra, including Tantra Hill, Ofankor, Ashongman Estates, Kwabenya and the Achimota township.
