Machine Learning: Africa at the heart of a three-day conference at the Ecole Polytechnique F�d�rale de Lausanne

L’Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne ( EPFL ) (www.EPFL.ch/fr/) annonces AMLD Africa (https://AppliedMLDays.org) *, International event from September 2 to 4 on machine learning applied to African development. This will be the first time that the "Applied Machine Learning Days", the largest European conference on the subject and on Artificial Intelligence, will be dedicated to Africa.

This conference, AMLD Africa (https://bit.ly/38fRJBF), online and free of charge from the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne will be an opportunity to discuss "the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence in innovation and sustainable development of African countries". Open to all, it targets the academic world as well as the private and public sectors.

Artificial Intelligence being a process of imitation of human intelligence, the goal of the event is to popularize its concept by highlighting concrete projects to achieve it. Entrepreneurs and academics will talk about the application of Machine Learning, a subfield of Artificial Intelligence, which gives computers the ability to learn from data.

The fifth edition of the Applied Machine Learning Days will focus on Africa and the concrete and positive impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning on key sectors such as Agriculture, Health, Environment, Social...

The conference will take place over 3 days, from 2 nd to 4 th of September with keynotes, talks (https://bit.ly/3yifKTi) and workshops (https://bit.ly/3kkTvqA) too.

The event will be totally virtual, in English and free of charge. More than 30 talks will be broadcasted live and more than 10 workshops will be given virtually.

AMLD Africa* has been able to rely on renowned partners such as Excellence in Africa de L’EPFL – EXAF (https://bit.ly/3kr4bUX) – EPFL (www.EPFL.ch/en/) et Google (www.Google.com).

Please note that free registration to the event is required to participate. The tickets are available here (https://bit.ly/3Bty8L1).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AMLD Africa.

For more images: https://bit.ly/2XQgEcY

Media Contact: africa@appliedmldays.org

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/amld-africa/ Facebook: https://facebook.com/AMLDAfrica/ Twitter : https://twitter.com/AMLDAfrica

