MainOne supports VIPNET with increased capacity

Speaking on the decision to upgrade, Ahmed Cherif, CEO, VIPNET said “Operational excellence is imperative for the growth of all companies. MainOne has ensured we achieve and maintain our commitment to providing the best connectivity and technology services to the Ivorian market which has enabled us to maintain our position as a major internet service provider in Côte d'Ivoire. We value the relationship with MainOne and trust that the upgrade will only lead to more successes and an enabled ICT ecosystem in the country”.

Expressing similar sentiments, Etienne Kouadio Doh, Country Manager, MainOne explained “MainOne is happy to support VIPNET in its efforts to meet its business objectives in Cote d’Ivoire. We remain strongly committed to providing innovative ICT infrastructure, solutions and services that drive the growth of businesses and we continue to push for the growth and development of the digital economy in the francophone region.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of MainOne.

About MainOne: MainOne is a broadband infrastructure company providing innovative telecommunications services and network solutions across West Africa. Since its launch in 2010, MainOne has gained a reputation for providing services to major telecom operators, ISPs, government agencies, small and large businesses, and educational institutions in West Africa. MainOne also owns a data center subsidiary, MDXi, which builds and operates Tier III data centers across West Africa.