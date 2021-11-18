Malnutrition, Malaria and Mass Displacement on the Rise as South Sudan Suffers the Worst Floods in Decades

Bentiu - Unity State.

In Bentiu town an estimated 25,000 newly displaced people have arrived and are currently divided between four makeshift camps.

Despite the UN building and reinforcing dykes in the area there is a huge risk they may collapse leading to even more mass diplacement. On 6 November, half of Rubkona town was flooded after a dyke broke nearby. Early estimates are that 20,000 people were forced to move to the main Bentiu IDP camp because there was nowhere else to go. The number of people in the camp has reportedly grown from 108,000 to 120,000.

Food security is a major concern in the camp. Rations from the World Food Program (WFP) were cut from 70% to 50% in April 2021, and these do not cover the thousands of new arrivals. Families are sharing their rations with up to three households and our teams are already seeing malnutrition rates already well above emergency thresholds.

We are seeing an increase in water-borne and vector- borne-diseases like acute watery diarrhoea, respiratory tract infections and malaria, which are already three of the biggest killers in South Sudan for children under five. Sanitation in the camp is horrendous with dirty latrines, overflowing and in disrepair. There were already very few functioning toilets in the camp (10 times below the minium internaional standard required) and with the sewage treatment site cut off by flood water for two weeks, there are now next to none. Sewage runs into open ditches which lay stagnant and full of rubbish. The risk of outbreaks of deadly diseases like cholera is high, with a Hepatitis E outbreak still ongoing.

The UK Aid cuts, which saw funding for South Sudan drop by nearly 50% from £135,347M in 20/21 to £68,400 M in 21/22 (source: FCDO Annual Accounts and Report 2020-21), have contributed to the risks that the population face from disease and the lack of access to adequate health and water/sanitation, even before the recent floods. The UK must ensure that they step up and provide the required funding for essential health and water/sanitation as well as for the emergency flood response. Now is not the time for the UK to cut aid.

MSF are also calling for an immediate scale up from other NGOs, the United Nations, the Ministry of Health and the government of South Sudan, with increased food and nutrition assistance, water and sanitation services, shelter and health services.