Managing Partner at ASAFO & Co (U.S.) Jude Kearney to Drive Strong Discussions on International Project Financing and the Role of American Companies in Africa at African Energy Week in Cape Town

While sizeable oil and gas discoveries are continually being made across the African continent, the COVID pandemic and other international monetary pressures mean that all emerging markets, including Africa, must continually compete for foreign capital, seeking a mix of financing solutions to kick start development and accelerate economic growth. Kearney has emerged as a pioneer in finding solutions to these issues, focusing his practice exclusively on advising public and private sector clients with respect to African based transactions. With experience in oil and gas, project finance, mergers and acquisitions and privatizations across the African continent, Kearney will drive a strong discussion on international project financing, promoting the role that U.S. financial companies will play in accelerating African developments and ensuring energy project success.