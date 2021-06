Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio Launches Exciting Summer Offers Across Egypt

Relax and Unwind at 15 participating Hotels and Resorts in the Egypt Summer Offer

Marriott Bonvoy is inviting local residents, members and travellers to explore its portfolio of hotels and resorts in Egypt this summer, including beach destinations, family-friendly experiences and shopping and entertainment getaways.

Members of Marriott’s all-encompassing travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy, can save 20% off room nights and enjoy complimentary breakfast while non-members get 15% off room rates across Egypt, until September 11 th , 2021.

Guests can book the summer offer at 15 participating properties in the country across renowned brands such as St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels, Le Méridien, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts and more. Guests can choose from properties such as The St. Regis Cairo (https://bit.ly/3jowCnn), The St. Regis Almasa (https://bit.ly/3qBSmxU), Marriott Mena House, Cairo (https://bit.ly/3AbRLr5), Le Méridien Dahab Resort (https://bit.ly/3y3XGwh) and Sheraton Miramar Resort El Gouna (https://bit.ly/3qydncu).

Those looking to travel outside of Egypt can also take advantage of the offer at over 250 participating properties across the Middle East & Africa. Holiday destinations include Istanbul in Turkey and Dubai in UAE. For travel outside of Egypt, it is advised to check travel requirements before making a booking in any destination.

Marriott Bonvoy members will earn points on stays which can be redeemed for free nights, flights, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and much more.

For more information or to make a booking visit: https://bit.ly/3w4INs8

Delicious Savings across Egypt’s Finest Culinary Offerings

Marriott Bonvoy has launched special dining promotions this summer across its array of culinary offerings in Egypt. From award-winning restaurants, celebrity chef venues, stunning outdoor terraces, city hot spots and family restaurants, dine in guests across Egypt are spoilt for choice this summer.

Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy an exclusive 20% off their total bill at participating restaurants including Gianni’s New York Italian Restaurant, La Zisa, El Mawardia, NOX and many more until August 31, 2021. All they have to do is show their Marriott Bonvoy™ membership, and mention 'Summer Cravings 21' to claim the discount.

For more information on the summer dining offers, visit Marriott’s dedicated dining platform MORE CRAVINGS BY MARRIOTT BONVOY™ at https://bit.ly/3hkYMNB.

Non-members are encouraged to join Marriott Bonvoy free-of-charge to enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits and offers available across Marriott Bonvoy’s properties globally. To sign up for free, visit www.Marriott.com/loyalty.mi .

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

