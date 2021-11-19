Max Andrew Smith shares his top 5 tips for creating a strong presence on social media

Engage!

To stay visible, you need to stay engaged with your audience. Max Andrew Smith says, “On social media, your brand should be seeking out engagement, not simply waiting for a chance to respond and reply. Create polls, ask questions, and engage your audience.”

Stay active

“Having a regular posting schedule helps you build a robust presence that consistently appears in people’s feeds and keeps them interested,” Max Andrew Smith explains. “Followers will only connect with brands that become a part of their online life. If you’re not providing them with regular, engaging content, then you will slip from their view.”

Get in the loop

According to Max Andrew Smith, you can build your brand’s presence and find new followers by running a popular type of giveaway. He explains, “The loop giveaway allows you to link up with similar brands on social media. They work by asking all participants to follow each account’s page to enter. Being a part of these giveaways helps to expand your presence beyond your follower list.”

Tell a story

“Soulless promo images and toneless advertising copy have no place on social media. It's a platform for sharing stories and engaging with others,” Max Andrew Smith shares. “Ignite the curiosity of your followers by providing content that tells a story and keeps them wanting to follow along on your brand’s journey.”

Be consistent

“If you are constantly changing the tone of your content, it becomes difficult for followers to trust and understand your brand.” Max Andrew Smith shares. He advises deciding on the voice and tone of your brand before you begin posting content on social media.