Meet James Ganyo, the man who walked away with GHS 100,000 from AirtelTigo “To Gu Me So” promo

Speaking to the media, James recounts how he was able to make the spot as the overall winner: “It feels good to win. I did what I do normally on AirtelTigo, this time around I did more; I engaged in the weekly trivia, made transactions with AirtelTigo Money and purchased extra points. This is just how it happened.”

“AirtelTigo has proven to be different and honoured their promise. I still can’t believe I am a GHS 100,000 richer, for just doing more with my AirtelTigo number.”

“We have seen many promotions that have been twisted in ways that have dampened the spirit of customers from active participation. Most of these promos already have winners, very high targets and organizers do not fulfill their promises to customers,” he added.

James, like many other customers who are skeptical about these promotions was declared the overall winner and walked away with such a huge prize. He echoed his sentiments: “AirtelTigo “To Gu Me So” has made me believe in promos.”

If you’re wondering, like many others, what James’ plans for the money are, he intends to invest the money wisely.