Mining Indaba launches the Extractives General Counsel Forum in partnership with Africa Oil Week and Africa Legal

“The conversation will be an opportunity to hear from experts in the extractives sector and start a conversation, better yet move to potential to collaborate on cutting legal and societal issues.” Says Co-Chair of the event and Founder and Director of Kalene Hill Resources, Jacqueline Musiitwa. “Prepare yourself to be challenged to use your various platforms to find solutions to some of the sector’s most pressuring issues.”

The expert speakers will discuss everything from growing expectations placed on General Counsels to industry trends. Key topics include:

Same but different? - What are the ‘ties that bind’ the oil, gas and mining sectors in Africa? Why have the in-house legal communities across these industries not traditionally networked and shared best practice?

March towards Accountability - ESG, Climate-Related, Financial, Diversity, Community Impact… Our panel dissects various approaches and options in handling the disclosure burden.

The Human Touch - Discover how sensible capital deployment and meaningful outreach can ensure that community and societal issues are headed off well in advance of the courtroom.

Renewable Energy in the Extractives Sector - Are in-house lawyers keeping pace with the opportunities on offer from recent advancements in energy and sustainability?

Dinner Party Defence (Sponsored by Fulcrum) - Our panel looks at how in-house counsel and their businesses should be looking at proactive solutions to the sector’s image problem.

Leading in addressing these hot topics are a cohort of industry leading professionals:

Jacqueline Musiitwa, Founder and Director, Kalene Hill Resources

Daniel Driscoll, Vice-President Legal & Compliance, Endeavour Mining

Jasmine Abrahams, Group Head of Sustainability, Ivanhoe Mines

Aviona Mabaso, Senior Specialist: Legal, Africa Region at AngloGold Ashanti

Hermien Uys, General Counsel, Vedanta Zinc International

Andrew Irvine, Legal and Corporate Engagement Manager, Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative

Hannah Clayton, Manager – Social Performance & Human Rights, ICMM

Please note that this event is reserved solely for in-house legal professionals in the extractives industries. This includes general counsels and in-house lawyers, compliance and risk professionals, company secretaries and legal operations managers.

