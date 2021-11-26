RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Minister of Foreign Affairs condemns terrorist bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia

Authors:

APO Importer

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the heinous terrorist bombing that targeted a United Nations patrol vehicle in Mogadishu, Federal Republic of Somalia, which resulted in the death of a number of people and the injury of others.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain

The Ministry expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the ones injured. It also reiterates the Kingdom’s firm position which rejects all forms of terrorism and violence.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

Libya: The Re-Emergence of a Hydrocarbon Giant

Energy Capital & Power

Lions de Fer lift Rwanda Rugby National League 2019

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF)