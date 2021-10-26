RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Minister of Foreign Affairs receives outgoing Algerian Ambassador

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, received in his office at the Ministry today, the Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, H.E. Mr. Kadri Al-Sayeh, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the Kingdom.

During the meeting, the Minister praised the close brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries, commending the tireless efforts undertaken by the Ambassador during his tenure, which had a great impact in promoting and consolidating aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

For his part, the Algerian Ambassador expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and all officials in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the great support he received, which contributed to the success of his diplomatic missions and the consolidation of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain further development, progress and prosperity.

The Minister presented a souvenir to the outgoing Ambassador, wishing him success in his future diplomatic duties.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary for Political Affairs, H.E. Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and the Chief of Arab Affairs, H.E. Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Tarifi.

