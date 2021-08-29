RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador of Algeria

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Sunday with HE Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the State of Qatar Dr. Mustafa Boutoura.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed.

