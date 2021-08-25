RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Minister Thoko Didiza appoints Ministerial Task Team on Animal Biosecurity with Special Emphasis on Foot and Mouth Disease, African Swine Fever and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

Authors:

APO Importer

The Minister Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Ms. Thoko Didiza, MP has appointed a Ministerial Task Team on Animal Biosecurity with special emphasis on Foot and Mouth Disease, African Swine Fever and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

South African Government
South African Government

The purpose of this task team is to find mechanisms and provide recommendations on a range of key decisions whereby a collaborative initiative between government and private sector through a public private partnership (PPP) can be established to tackle the country’s animal biosecurity issues.

Recommended articles

The Task Team will also be responsible for issues which will include and not limited to realistic strategies with the intent to have an outcome that can be implemented by affected stakeholders. Focus on the complexity of the overall animal and public health system in a “One Health” approach, liaise with technical task teams of African Swine Fever (ASF), Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Avian Influenza (AI). It will consider the roles of provincial government laboratories and private sector laboratories in disease monitoring, residue tests, meat hygiene with emphasis on all stakeholders’ consideration.

The following team of experts which is largely independent but with significant government and international experience are:

  • Prof. Johann Kirsten
  • Dr. Kgabi Mogajane
  • Dr Gideon Bruckner
  • Dr Shadrack Moephuli

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

President Cyril Ramaphosa participates in G20 Compact with Africa meeting in Germany, 26-27 Aug

South African Government

UNMISS Peacekeepers Undertake a Follow-up patrol to Rokon in Central Equatoria

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (18 August 2021)

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia