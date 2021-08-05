Ministry of Health conducts a series of consultative workshops on the review of priority health research agenda

To further refine and enrich the document, a series of consultative workshops were conducted in Crystal Hotel, Asmara, Eritrea between June 22 and June 24, 2021 with adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures. Dr. Berhane Debru, acting Director General of the Department of Policy, Planning and Human Resource Development, in his opening remarks, underscored the need for having a well-thought priority health research agenda. Dr Berhane said “For researches not to be budget driven and to produce evidence that would guide policy decisions and strategic goals, the ministry of health is developing a five-year priority health research agenda”. He also mentioned the importance of stakeholders’ engagement in enriching the draft document and acknowledged the input of the participants in optimizing it.

All consultative groups accepted the already evolved thematic areas and have made several inputs in optimizing the sub-themes, areas of research focus and also suggested other new sub-themes. After three consecutive consultative workshops, the meeting was concluded on June 24, 2021 with significant inputs, recommendations and comments that greatly improved the quality of the draft document. The participants agreed to:

Incorporate all comments/thoughts provided by the workshop participants while the memory is fresh.

Circulate the draft document for further inputs.

Participants of the consultative workshop were drawn from representatives of MOH Departments or programmers, healthcare professionals of different disciplines, academicians, representative of UN partners and line Ministries. The document will further be enriched with inputs from Zonal Medical Offices, through consultative workshops, and individual consultation of the higher officials of the ministry of health and partners. Finally, a larger workshop will be organized to reach aconsensus.

During the process, WHO played great role in providing technical as well as financial support.

