Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, ILO and UNICEF commit to ending Child Labour in Somalia

In 2019, Somalia made a minimal advancement in efforts to eliminate the worst forms of child labor however; there is a long way to go to eliminate child labor from the country. “Many families are forced to send their children to work due to economic hardship and lack of decent employment opportunities for family-heads. Even more concerning, children who are recruited by militias or groups are forced into dangerous life-threatening roles such as soldier, cooks & cleaners. We need to act now and develop a National Child Labour Policy that will pave the way for the elimination of child labor,” said H.E Abdiwahab Ugas Khalif, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs for Somalia.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa