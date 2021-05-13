RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

MINUSMA strongly condemns the amputations of civilians in the Gao region and calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice

Authors:

APO Importer

MINUSMA expresses its deep concern about the amputation on 2 May of the hands and feet of at least three civilian alleged road blockers, captured by suspected members of the Islamic State in the Great Sahara in Tin-Hama village, Ansongo cercle, Gao region.

United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA)
Apo

These developments are reminiscent of the horrors that marked the 2012 crisis and should be a wake-up call to all those involved in the fight against impunity in Mali. "I strongly condemn these despicable acts. Such corporal punishment carried out by armed groups outside any legal framework is a serious violation of human rights, including the right of every human being to a fair trial by a regularly constituted court. These abuses are punishable under Malian law", said the Special Representative of the SecretaryGeneral in Mali (SRSG) and Head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane.

Recommended articles

While working to strengthen the fight against impunity in all its forms with the Malian authorities, MINUSMA recalls that attacks on physical integrity as well as being cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, are in no way an acceptable solution under international law and are not constructive acts for justice and peace. "I reiterate MINUSMA's readiness to support the Malian authorities' ongoing investigations to combat impunity and ensure that the perpetrators of these acts are brought to justice", concluded Mr. Wane.

MINUSMA, in accordance with its Mandate, is currently conducting a series of investigations into these allegations of serious human rights violations and is continuing its efforts to protect civilians by deploying significant security resources in the areas concerned to strengthen the protection of the population.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Bill Gates takes annual holiday to spend with 70-year-old ex-lover and Melinda agreed to it

Here's all the ways bleaching destroys your skin and health

Skin 'bleaching'