Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) partners with Invest Africa, the leading trade and investment platform, to support Africa's sustainable recovery

Earlier this year, the World Economic Forum called on leaders to seize the “unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery” and framed the challenge as “The Great Reset”. Despite this momentum, the pandemic has also deepened global inequalities, prompting the IMF to warn against the dangers of a “two-speed recovery”. It has been estimated that the pandemic has pushed up to 40 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa into extreme poverty with limited to vaccines undermining a return to growth.

However, the global nature of the Covid-19 pandemic also represents an opportunity to mobilise sustainable capital towards investments in emerging markets, including Africa. The Forum is supported by the Government of Ghana with President Nana Akufo-Addo and key ministers set to address investors and businesses on investment opportunities in Ghana as well as the wider region.

Now in its 7 th year, The Africa Debate will provide the platform to amplify the priorities of the region’s leaders as they seek to secure the essential health measures and long-term investments that will drive progress towards the sustainable development goals in Africa.

Karen Taylor, CEO of Invest Africa said, “The aim of The Africa Debate has always been to drive sustainable finance towards the Continent. This year, we are delighted to have the support of MUFG, showing the continued interest from global markets in investment opportunities in Africa. Strong collaboration between the public and private sectors will be essential to the Continent’s recovery and we look forward to a fruitful discussion led by MUFG.”

Dr. Christopher Marks, Managing Director and Head of Emerging Markets, EMEA, MUFG commented, “The long tail of the pandemic will not only reset but no doubt reshape Africa’s growth and human welfare trajectory. We are unarguably in a moment of maximum uncertainty. But for domestic policy makers as well as international investors and partners, the post-pandemic recovery opens opportunities borne of new priorities, even as the broad drivers of change on the Continent—digitalisation, urbanisation, climate resilience— have not lost their importance. The Africa Debate has never been more relevant.”

About MUFG: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english

About Invest Africa: Invest Africa is a leading business and investment platform with a global footprint of more than 400 member companies, comprising multinationals, private equity firms, institutional investors, development finance institutions, professional service organisations, government bodies and entrepreneurs.

Formerly the Business Council for Africa, founded in 1956, Invest Africa leverages sixty years’ experience in Africa to provide its members with unique information and exposure to business opportunities. The organisation regularly works closely with governments and investment promotion agencies across the Continent to encourage private sector support and international investment in line with national and international development objectives.

Headquartered in London, Invest Africa also operates in four additional chapter cities: Johannesburg, Cape Town, New York and Dubai.