MoFAIC Receives Credentials Copy from New Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE

H.E. Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received a copy of the credentials of H.E. Lovemore Mazemo, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the UAE.

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation
Almehrezi wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Zimbabwe.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs &amp; International Cooperation.

