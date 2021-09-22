More tournaments mean greater opportunities for African teams

The FIFA delegation also attended the annual NFF Awards during their mission to Lagos and were delighted to see women’s football not only in the spotlight at the event but feted with great enthusiasm. Speaking at the conclusion of the mission, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “Nigeria is a country full of passion and I’m so pleased to see this passion being channelled into women’s football. The Aisha Buhari Cup is extremely important, as it allowed African teams the chance to have more competitive experience. "The more we expand the opportunities for our girls to gain experience though tournaments on a continental level, the greater the chances of seeing more African teams qualify to the expanded FIFA Women’s World Cup.” FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman added: “The skill and natural talent in African women’s football is simply outstanding and this tournament has provided a great window to view this. FIFA will work closely with our MAs throughout the continent, like the NFF and its dedicated women’s football team, to build clear strategies and roadmaps for African teams.”