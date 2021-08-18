RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

MSGBC Oil, Gas and Power Conference-exhibition : Senegal wants to Strengthen Investments in the Energy Sector

Authors:

APO Importer

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, the Permanent Secretariat of COS-PETROGAZ and the Business Council of Renewable Energies of Senegal (COPERES), are organizing, in partnership with Energy Capital and Power ( EnergyCapitalPower.com ) (ECP), the MSGBC Oil, Gas &amp; Power 2021, taking place on December 1 to 3, 2021 at the Centre International de Conférence Abdou DIOUF (CICAD) in Diamniadio.

Energy Capital &amp; Power
Energy Capital &amp; Power

This event, the first of its kind organized by the State of Senegal in the energy sector, falls within the framework of the promotion of investments in the sector, through the development of energy potential both in the rapidly developing oil sub-sector and in the electricity and renewable energy sub-sector, in the global context of energy transition.

Recommended articles

"This conference will help stimulate investment in our country in this sector, with the forthcoming prospects for oil and gas exploitation, and also in the renewable energy sector in which our country has made significant progress with nearly 30% clean energy in the electricity grid. ” She adds that, "the imminent arrival of local gas will constitute a significant element of our energy transition, taking into account climate change, to produce clean and accessible energy at a lower cost, thanks to innovative programs in this area," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Mrs. Aïssatou Sophie GLADIMA, says.

The choice of Senegal by the strategic partner ECP is justified by the notable advances recorded in the energy sector. The major investments made in recent years within the framework of the Emerging Senegal Plan (PSE), the optimistic outlook for oil and gas exploitation by 2023, as well as the significant results in the field of renewable energy, additionally supports the conference.

The energy transition will indeed be one of the important themes of this event, with programs in innovations for clean and accessible energy at a lower cost.

Senegal has been experiencing a period of significant growth in the energy sector in recent years involving all segments of the oil and gas value chain, as well as renewable energy. This development is supported by key investment decisions, taken in record time and backed by a strong political will to accelerate projects of national importance.

To face the challenges of industrialization of Senegal, investment in national resources is more important than ever. “Through this conference, we strongly affirm to global investors that Senegal and the sub-region are open for business and that our oil, gas and electricity sectors represent an unparalleled investment opportunity in Africa," strongly underlined the Minister of Petroleum and Energy.

MSGBC Oil, Gas &amp; Power is one of the first major energy conferences in Africa that brings together the entire energy value chain. The event celebrates national companies, with two pavilions dedicated to showcasing local capacities. It will also see the participation of official delegations from many African countries, in particular those of the MSGBC sedimentary basin (Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Guinea Conakry), oil-producing countries of West Africa, alongside partners from Europe, North America and Asia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital &amp; Power.

Media files

Energy Capital &amp; Power
Energy Capital &amp; Power 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

"I was rich" - Man explains why he angrily stopped drinking water 20 years ago & became Rasta (video)

Man explains why he stopped drinking water 20 years ago out of anger & became Rasta (video)

A Plus consoles Serwaa Amihere; gives hint about who is behind the snapchat allegations

A Plus and Serwaa Amihere