New AMISOM Sector 4 Commander Commences Duties

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has welcomed the new AMISOM Sector 4 commander from Djibouti, who arrived in Beletweyne on Monday.

Immediately on arrival, Col. Hassan Jama Farah met with senior AMISOM military officials for a briefing on the security situation in the region and ongoing joint operations against armed militants being conducted by AMISOM and Somalia security forces.

“I will strengthen collaboration between our forces and Somalia security agencies so that we speed up work to bring peace and security in our areas of responsibility. We will continue eith joint offensive operations against Al-Shabaab militants in the region,” said Col. Jama, who will oversee AMISOM counter-insurgency operations against Al-Shabaab in the Hiraan and Galgadud regions.

Col. Jama replaces Col. Abdirahman Riyale Hared, who recently completed his tour of duty. AMISOM’s Sector 4 is operated by soldiers from Djibouti and Ethiopia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Mission in Somalia.

