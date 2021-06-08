Nigeria Info and Wazobia Max gain broadcast rights ahead of Euro 2020

Commenting on the ground-breaking development, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, Arewa Radio, described the partnership as one that would further strengthen the love Nigerians have for the game of football.

“We as a leading brand understand that most Nigerians are genuinely passionate about the game of football. That is why we have taken it upon ourselves to go a step further after the acquisition of the World Cup 2018 Russia broadcast rights by partnering with the MBS to freely broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament in a unique Nigerian style. This partnership helps to reaffirm the position of Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, Arewa radio, and Wazobia Max as the home of the biggest international football offering across the Nigerian-media space,” he enthused.

Complimenting the statement of the CEO, Femi Obong-Daniels, the General Manager, Corporate Communications of the radio group, said, “We as a top-notch broadcast brand have taken a massive move to provide Nigerians with a premium sport coverage. We have done it before. We are doing it again and we do not know how to stop this upward trajectory we have found ourselves to be on. We are sure there are more to come as our precious partnership with MBS is just the beginning.”

Speaking on the partnership with Nigeria Info and Wazobia Max, Richard Dimosi Diasolwa, the CEO, MBS Group, stated, “We, as a multimedia organization, are always delighted to be affiliated with Nigeria Info and Wazobia Max. This is because we are sure it would afford Nigerians the opportunity to connect with the biggest European football competition in a unique way.”

To catch every moment of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, live broadcasts would commence from June 11, 2021, to July 7, 2021, across our stations nationwide.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cool Wazobia Info Arewa FM.