Nigeria: Mass prisoner release from unlawful military detention is testament to campaign power of 'Knifar Women'

“Some of those released told Amnesty International that they were unlawfully detained for more than six years and during that time were never told why they were detained, or what they were accused of. Many were denied access to a lawyer or contact and visits from family.

“Of the thousands that have disappeared since the start of Boko Haram conflict, far too many were victims of the military’s unlawful detention program. Nigerian authorities must immediately release those still in military detention, as well as investigate and prosecute those responsible for crimes perpetrated by the military. Those released must be given justice and reparations – including psychosocial care – for the years they have spent locked away in military facilities.

Amnesty International also pays tribute to the courage of Knifar Women who continue to courageously speak out – often at great personal risk – in the face of injustice.”