Niger's Petroleum Minister holds Bilateral Meeting with the Energy Chamber; Reaffirms commitment to African Energy Week and its growing energy services sector

Niger currently produces 20,000 barrels of oil per day. However, this is expected to rise to 120,000 by 2023 upon the completion of an over 2000km, US$4.5 billion crude oil pipeline linking the highly prospective Agadem Rift Basin in Niger to the Beninese Coast. The completion of the pipeline is expected to trigger further investments in the development of existing discoveries, taking production to close to 300,000 barrels per day by 2030. The oil and gas sector will make up close to 50% of Niger’s GDP by 2030. Major players in the industry currently include China’s CNPC, gas giant SONATRACH and British Savannah Energy which has caught the attention of investors lately with a string of discoveries. The minister reiterated Niger’s willingness to attract other operators, pointing to their strong track record in maintaining the sanctity of energy contracts, a competitive fiscal regime, stability in the country and their ability to work collaboratively with investors.