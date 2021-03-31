Ntaganda case: International Criminal Court (ICC) Appeals Chamber confirms conviction and sentencing decisions

- YouTube (for viewing): English (https://bit.ly/2PkQLOF); French (https://bit.ly/3rDoZdd); Swahili (https://bit.ly/3cEIQVn)
- Video (MPEG-4) for viewing and download: English (https://bit.ly/3fu4duk); French (https://bit.ly/3rDoZdd); Swahili
- Audio (MPEG-3) for download: English (https://bit.ly/3cAuWmU); French(https://bit.ly/3w7GkhU); Swahili (https://bit.ly/3dobitt)
Background: The trial of Mr Ntaganda opened on 2 September 2015. On 8 July 2019, ICC Trial Chamber VIfound Bosco Ntaganda guilty (https://bit.ly/3sJFplW)of 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, committed in Ituri, DRC, in 2002-2003 namely the following crimes against humanity: murder and attempted murder, rape, sexual slavery, persecution, forcible transfer and deportation ; and the following war crimes: murder and attempted murder, intentionally directing attacks against civilians, rape, sexual slavery, ordering the displacement of the civilian population, conscripting and enlisting children under the age of 15 years into an armed group and using them to participate actively in hostilities, intentionally directing attacks against protected objects, and destroying the adversary's property. On 7 November 2019, he wassentenced(https://bit.ly/3rEtvrQ) to a total of 30 years of imprisonment. On 8 March 2021, Trial Chamber VI delivered itsOrder on Reparations to victims (https://bit.ly/3diS7kZ)against Mr Ntaganda, to be made through the Trust Fund for Victims.
For further information on this case, please clickhere (https://bit.ly/31CgxAx).