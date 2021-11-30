RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

On the Margins of forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FoCAC), China reaffirms Support for Sierra Leone

Authors:

APO Importer

The minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Professor David John Francis has met with his Chinese Counterpart, His Excellency, Wang Yi in the margins of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the forum on China -Africa Cooperation (FoCAC) in Dakar, Senegal.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - Republic of Sierra Leone
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - Republic of Sierra Leone

In their bilateral discussion, Professor Francis highlighted the special relationship that existed between China and Sierra Leone for 50 years effective 1971. He said Sierra Leone has constantly supported China in all Global forums including the United Nations. Professor Francis asked for China support for Sierra Leone’s seat bid in the United Nations Security Council at the Non-Permanent Category for 2024-2025.

Recommended articles

He ended by presenting the infrastructural plans for the Lungi bridge which will link freetown and Lungi and the construction of a smart city in Lungi to his counterpart for China’s consideration and support.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - Republic of Sierra Leone.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa reaffirms the Organization's commitment to meeting food security and livelihood needs in Mozambique

FAO Regional Office for Africa

Major National Oil Companies Active in the MSGBC Basin Confirm Participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power