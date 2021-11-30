In their bilateral discussion, Professor Francis highlighted the special relationship that existed between China and Sierra Leone for 50 years effective 1971. He said Sierra Leone has constantly supported China in all Global forums including the United Nations. Professor Francis asked for China support for Sierra Leone’s seat bid in the United Nations Security Council at the Non-Permanent Category for 2024-2025.
On the Margins of forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FoCAC), China reaffirms Support for Sierra Leone
The minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Professor David John Francis has met with his Chinese Counterpart, His Excellency, Wang Yi in the margins of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the forum on China -Africa Cooperation (FoCAC) in Dakar, Senegal.
He ended by presenting the infrastructural plans for the Lungi bridge which will link freetown and Lungi and the construction of a smart city in Lungi to his counterpart for China’s consideration and support.
