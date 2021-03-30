Orange is launching season 2 of “Y’Africa”, the TV show for African culture

The executive producer will once again be Fame Productions, and it will be directed by Dan Assayag. The concept remains the same: a dive into the journey of each artist who, through their portrait, also acts a guide to their city.

It is due to be broadcast in the same fifteen countries from fall 2021. Season 2 of “Y’Africa” will also receive a special broadcast on the Orange YouTube Channel. Additional exclusive content (long sequences, making-of, podcasts, etc.) will also be available online.

Béatrice Mandine, Executive Director of Communications, Engagement and Brand: “I am delighted with the success of the first season of Y’Africa which drew a wide audience to these artist portraits and generated plenty of attention on social networks. This original concept proved its value through the quality of its content, a wide choice of artists and the emotions it inspired in viewers. Building on the very positive feedback we received, we are pressing ahead and are starting shooting for season 2.”

Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange Africa and the Middle East, continues: “The first season of Y’Africa was a great success. This audiovisual program showcases the richness of cultures and the creativity of African youth. The season 2 will enable us to discover new talented artists, I am looking forward to listening their testimonies”.

[1] From January 21 to June 28, 2020 on Facebook and Instagram in ten countries (CI Mar Sen Tu Cam Mal Bur Gui Mada DRC).