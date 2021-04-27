Orange provides support for Covid-19 vaccination campaigns in Africa and the Middle East through its Foundation

Elizabeth Tchoungui, Executive Director of CSR, Diversity and Philanthropy at Orange, and Deputy Chair of the Orange Foundation adds: "This support for vaccination comes in addition to the €5.5 million that was already made available in Africa and the Middle East by the Orange Group and the Orange Foundation in April 2020. The Orange Foundation got involved from the very beginning of the health crisis to support preventive information, protection and healthcare measures and to provide essential supplies to the populations in all the countries within our footprint."

The Orange Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide, remains committed to overcoming this health crisis hand-in-hand with local populations.

