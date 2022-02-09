Pan African Hands-on Entrepreneurship college to launch in Ghana

It is set to cause a paradigm shift from unemployment to self-employment to the African Youth and the diaspora by helping them monetize the learnt profession globally.

This College of entrepreneurship is set to be Launched in April in Accra-Ghana, which Accra will be the college Headquarters.

For this reason the board of Directors has opened the opportunity for partners and investors alike to collaborate and make it a house hold name in Africa.

Qualified Investors or partners are set to have a dinner meeting on Sunday 20 February, 2021 at 6pm. (Venue will be communicated to qualified individuals).