The College For Entrepreneurship is the first Pan-African Practical college that will equip, mentor and facilitate it's students with professional entrepreneurial skills using advanced technology that will help it's students to start businesses on their own after studying any of the courses taught by this institution.
Pan African Hands-on Entrepreneurship college to launch in Ghana
The First Pan African Hands-on Entrepreneurship college set to be launched in Accra-Ghana in April, 2022, and now has opened up the opportunity for interested partners and investors to collaborate for this project.
It is set to cause a paradigm shift from unemployment to self-employment to the African Youth and the diaspora by helping them monetize the learnt profession globally.
This College of entrepreneurship is set to be Launched in April in Accra-Ghana, which Accra will be the college Headquarters.
For this reason the board of Directors has opened the opportunity for partners and investors alike to collaborate and make it a house hold name in Africa.
Qualified Investors or partners are set to have a dinner meeting on Sunday 20 February, 2021 at 6pm. (Venue will be communicated to qualified individuals).
To Partner/ invest in this project kindly call or Whatsapp us on (+233) 0203162700 / 0203162235 to register for the upcoming Dinner meeting.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh