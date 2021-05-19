Participation of Prime Minister SUGA in the Summit on Financing African Economies hosted by France

Furthermore, focusing on the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) to be held in Tunisia next year as an important opportunity to set out a pathway for African development, Prime Minister SUGA stated that Japan would continue to make significant contributions to building vibrant societies and economies in Africa.

Summit on Financing African Economies On May 18 (local time), the Summit was hosted by French President Macron and attended by African countries, countries from other regions, international financial institutions and others. Discussions were held regarding concrete actions for a recovery of the African economy from COVID-19's impact and for its green and digital transition.