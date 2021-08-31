RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Partnership to help reduce South Africa's beverage industry footprint

Authors:

APO Importer

The National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC-SA) has concluded a formal partnership with membership-based industry organization, the Beverage Association of South Africa (BevSA) . The NCPC-SA will provide support and technical solutions to companies in the South African beverages sector, focusing on resource efficiency and cleaner production, as well as sustainable production and consumption approaches.

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)
United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

The NCPC-SA's resources, strategy and innovation manager, Lee-Hendor Ruiters, told Engineering News that the beverage industry in South Africa still presents significant opportunities for addressing water, energy and waste efficiencies across the entire value chain.

Recommended articles

According to Ruiters, some members of BevSA - particularly the large multinationals - are already implementing more sustainable and efficient business practices. But this is not true across the sector, and the NCPC-SA wants to establish a system through which companies of all sizes and from every part of the value chain are equipped to address water, energy and waste management in their processes.

BevSA executive director, Mpho Thothela, said, “We would like to see a more coordinated approach to monitor impact across the membership base. It will help BevSA to understand the collective impact of the sector, which will help us better represent the needs of our members.”

The Nation Cleaner Production Centre of South Africa was launched during the 2002 Johannesburg World Summit for Sustainable Development as a co-operation programme between South Africa and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), with financial assistance from the South African Department of Trade and Industry and the Governments of Austria and Switzerland.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Media files

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)
United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Africa Search Capital Acquires Falcon Security Hub

Africa Search Capital

President Cyril Ramaphosa participates in G20 Compact with Africa meeting in Germany, 26-27 Aug

South African Government

Coronavirus: South Africa administers Nearly 500 000 COVID-19 Jabs on Monday

South African Government

Exploration, Exports and Alleviating Energy Poverty: Congolese Oil will be Instrumental in Africa's Economic Future

African Energy Chamber