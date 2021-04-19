Philadelphia's Joel Embiid receives march NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente

While Embiid has long been focused on addressing disparities in his local community and impacting the lives of youth and families, the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the stark inequities present.This March, after being named a 2021 NBA All-Star starter for the fourth consecutive year, Embiid continued his efforts to combat homelessness in Philadelphia with a $100,000 contribution to three Philadelphia-based organizations: Youth Services Inc., Project HOME and Sunday Breakfast Mission.The donation provided 15,000 meals to those in need, 4,000 essential clothing items, medical treatment for 1,000 housing insecure individuals, access to a six-week summer camp for 50 young people experiencing homelessness and shelter for more than 300 teens facing housing insecurity.Embiid extended his support of local community members by assisting five families that had been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, providing each with gifts and clothing, groceries and housing rent relief for the next year.
