RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

PM call with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt: 14 October 2021

Authors:

APO Importer

The Prime Minister spoke to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi this morning, ahead of next month’s COP26 Summit.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street

He congratulated the President on Egypt’s nomination to host COP27, and they agreed to work together in Glasgow to make next month’s summit a success.

The Prime Minister welcomed Egypt’s leadership on transitioning to renewable energy. He encouraged President Sisi to commit to no new coal power and to come forward with an ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution ahead of COP26 to cut emissions.

They also discussed deepening defence and security cooperation across a range of shared priorities. On Libya, the leaders noted the importance of working towards democratic national elections later this year and the swift withdrawal of foreign mercenary forces.

The Prime Minister looked forward to meeting with President Sisi in Glasgow next month and driving forward global climate action.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Vertiv Expands UPS Portfolio with Highly-Efficient Single-Phase Lithium-Ion Family

Vertiv

Conference on land governance to engage cultural and creative sector practitioners

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

Senegal's Petroleum Ministry, NOC, and Energy Agency Continue to Lead the Country into a New Era of Sector Success

Energy Capital & Power

COVID-19, Economic recovery, Climate Change and Maritime Security on the agenda of the 8th EU Seychelles Political Dialogue

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles