Positioning Africa as a Green Hydrogen Leader: German Africa Business Forum Promotes Clean Energy, Natural Gas, and the Energy Transition at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Already, there has been demonstrated interest by German actors in Africa’s green hydrogen market, with initiatives such as the H2Atlas-Africa project – a joint venture between the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research and African partners in the sub-Saharan region including SADC and ECOWAS countries. Africa’s green hydrogen potential is rather significant. The utilization of wind and solar energy in West Africa could produce up to 165,000 terawatt hours of green hydrogen annually. With the aim of positioning Africa as a major exporter of green hydrogen, establishing a viably clean source of energy for Africa’s growing population, and accelerating infrastructure development across the continent, both the project and the pavilion will be critical for Africa’s green hydrogen future.

What’s more, the GABF remains committed to sustainable and green power solutions and will emphasize the role of a diversified energy mix in addressing Africa’s rising electricity demand at AEW 2021 in Cape Town. Germany’s extensive experience in these fields will be shared with African stakeholders at AEW 2021, with specific attention being granted to Liquified Natural Gas and Petrochemicals. By promoting both green hydrogen and natural gas as the ideal transitionary resources to a cleaner energy future, introducing the various opportunities for German stakeholders in Africa, and offering key insights into gas monetization and development practices, the pavilion will drive both sustainable investment and Africa’s energy transition.

Meanwhile, with a focus on discussing the diverse opportunities for sustainable implementation and investment, as well as promoting Germany-Africa partnerships, the GABF will utilize its pavilion to exchange knowledge and expertise for the local African energy market. By transferring skills, technological solutions, and ideas through to African stakeholders at AEW 2021, Germany will not only foster increased collaboration, but will drive Africa’s energy future.

“Africa is at the forefront of Germany’s economic development policy agenda. With our trade mission to the AEW 2021, we want to introduce the high potential of Africa’s energy sector, and to connect German investors with local companies and important African stakeholders,” stated Sebastian Wagner, Executive Chair of the GABF.

“Germany has valuable knowledge to share with Africa with regards to green hydrogen, natural gas, and technology. The German pavilion at AEW 2021 in Cape Town will be critical for Africa’s energy future, enhancing international partnerships, driving sustainable investment in Africa’s emerging green hydrogen economy, and positioning Africa as a competitive energy market. African stakeholders must take advantage of the opportunities and partnerships presented by Germany at their pavilion,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

