Positioning the Congo as a Regional Oil and Gas Competitor: SNPC Director General Maixent Raoul Ominga to Promote the Role of National Oil Companies in Africa's Energy Future at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Already, the SNPC has seen significant success in this field, with progress made across the upstream and downstream areas. Notably, the SNPC, as a primary participant in all hydrocarbon related activities in the country, has been a key driver in oil exploration country wide, serving as a major participant in all upstream activities and contributing to the country’s standing as the third-largest crude oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa. With over 2.9 billion barrels of proven reserves in 2021, the Congo is driving upstream oil exploration, and the SNPC is a major facilitator. By incentivizing both onshore and offshore exploration, the SNPC aims to attract international upstream companies to come to the Congo.

What’s more, with projects such as the Moho Bilondo Phase 1B project; the Nene Marine offshore development; and the Lianzi offshore area, the SNPC is driving crude oil production, reaffirming the country’s position as a major regional producer. In addition to upstream activities, and in a bid to accelerate refined product exports and dramatically increase revenue, the SNPC is driving refinery production and development with the existing 21,000 barrels per day (bpd) La Congolaise de Raffinage refinery, and the proposed construction of another 110,000-bpd refinery at Pointe-Noire, advancing the country’s production objectives. Accordingly, the Congo is rapidly becoming a force to be reckoned with and the SNPC will showcase this at AEW 2021 in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, as Director General of the SNPC, Ominga is committed to enhancing energy sector diversification in the Congo in a bid to spur wider economic growth and development. Notably, the country aims to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix and has, therefore, prioritized the exploration and production of its significant natural gas resources – estimated at 10 trillion cubic feet. In line with this national objective, the SNPC has established a progressive Gas Master Plan (GMP), aimed at incentivizing natural gas development and investment. By recognizing the value of gas in alleviating energy poverty, establishing energy security, and contributing to the energy transition, the GMP provides a medium to long-term strategy for the effective exploitation of the resource. Ensuring an enabling environment for international investors, coupled with the country’s significant resources, the GMP elevates the Congo as the preferred investment destination and is set to rapidly increase both regional and international participation.

Ominga will launch the GMP at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, offering delegates and key stakeholders an inside look at the country’s burgeoning natural gas industry. The Congo is well positioned to become a regional gas producer and global exporter, and is focused on attracting significant levels of investment to achieve this. By attending AEW 2021 in Cape Town, and engaging with the Congo delegation, investors will be able to take advantage of the immense natural gas opportunities present in the Congo.

“The SNPC represents one of Africa’s most formidable NOC’s and the organization will be a valuable participant at AEW 2021 in Cape Town. As an expert in the field of petroleum with over 18 years-experience, Ominga is committed to positioning the SNPC has a leading African NOC. Spending time with my friend and brother Mr Ominga and talking Oil and Gas, you are quick to acknowledge the Congo represents an incredible investment opportunity for the international community, and with a focused, progressive, and market-oriented NOC such as SNPC, the country will experience accelerated oil and gas developments ahead of AEW 2021. African Energy Week in Cape Town and investors are looking forward to networking and doing deals with Mr Ominga and Minister Bruno Itoua who understand advancing the Oil and Gas industry in Cape Town” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

In addition to ensuring the effective exploitation of oil and gas resources, the SNPC is tasked with foreseeing that energy sector development translates into tangible socio-economic results. With a focus on corporate social responsibility and local content, the SNPC has been a key driver in community development. By showcasing the various activities and projects undertaken by the SNPC in the oil industry at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Ominga will emphasize the role of NOCs in Africa, reiterating how these organizations will not only comprise key contributors to Africa’s energy growth, but will serve as a key determinant of Africa’s economic development.

