Press Release on the AU Multidimensional Need Assessment and Technical Mission to Mali from 20 - 25 September 2021

This Multidimensional Mission is part of the Continental Support Program for the Transition process in the Republic of Mali. It complies with the guidelines of the Communiqué of the 1001st meeting of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union of June 10, 2021. It aims to provide technical, diplomatic and financial support to all the fundamental stages of the transitional process in a sustainable manner in order to further consolidate Democracy, the Rule of Law, Peace and Security, guarantees of the stabilization of the Republic of Mali.