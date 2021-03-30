Pulse appoints Chijioke Dozie as Chairman & and adds top executives to its Nigerian team

Chijioke Dozie is the Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Carbon, a leading online financial services platform. Previously, Dozie was an investor with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and started and led several companies across Africa. Dozie holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, an MSc Finance from the University of Reading and a BA Economics from the University of East Anglia. He has been awarded as an Endeavor entrepreneur. Dozie’s experience spans across private equity, principal investing, venture capital, entrepreneurship and management.
