Pulse appoints Chijioke Dozie as Chairman & and adds top executives to its Nigerian team

Speaking on the appointment, Founder & Publisher of Pulse, Leonard Stiegeler said: "Pulse aims to scale its mission of information and engagement for its young audience across Africa - and we will innovate in media and marketing along the way. I could not imagine a better partner on our board than Chijioke Dozie to achieve these goals. Chijioke is an exceptional entrepreneur and innovative leader with vast experience in building and growing companies. I am looking forward to our continued collaboration."

Chijioke Dozie commented: "Accurate information and quality engagement are important aspects of young peoples' lives. Simultaneously, young people across Africa can deliver leap-frogging innovation in media, marketing and production - especially when they are enabled to do so. I am happy to be supporting Leonard and his team on their mission with Pulse."