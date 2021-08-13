Pulse launches the Pulse Influencer Awards

The Pulse Influencer Awards will kick off with a round of open nominations from the community, after which the list of nominated influencers will be screened by the Jury, who will select 10 nominees based on the criteria for each category. The nominees will then proceed through two rounds of voting, before the final award ceremony announcing winners. Some notable categories include Fashion, Media, Music, Photography, Acting, etc.

The Pulse Influencer Awards is expected to generate vast interest, engagement and reach across social media in all the participating countries. The title sponsor for this maiden edition is Showmax, along with other category sponsors.

Interested brands can get in touch with Pulse offices across the continent or by email to kanyinsola@pulse.ng .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Pulse Africa.

You can follow Pulse’s corporate channels on: LinkedIn ( http://bit.ly/36MEXYo ) Instagram ( https://bit.ly/3kmbH1r ) Facebook ( https://bit.ly/2RtjvSK ) Twitter ( http://bit.ly/2Z5qwfv )

About Pulse: Pulse is Africa’s leading innovative media company.

It informs and engages Africa’s young audience - and provides expansive media reach and creative marketing solutions to its partners.

Through Pulse mass media platforms and social media channels in its markets, it reaches over 100 million users monthly. Pulse TV is its innovative video producer, creating formats across the channels. Pulse Studio is its creative brand & content studio, supporting clients to express their own media vision. Pulse Marketing is its 360 degree digital marketing partner, providing comprehensive marketing solutions. Learn more about Pulse directly on www.Pulse.Africa

Media files