QSL Gas & Power CEO Positions Natural Gas at the Center of Africa's Energy Transition at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Driven by the company’s gas development program – in which QSL-GP aims to become the foremost gas marketing, distribution and power company in Nigeria and Africa at large – QSL-GP has enhanced gas utilization within Nigeria’s industrial and manufacturing sectors. Notable projects led by the company include the construction and installation of gas infrastructure to supply the CCETC Ossiomo Power Company; the Yongxing Steel Company Limited; and the RongTai Wood Factory with natural gas. Using innovative technologies and best operational practices to drive sustainable energy provision, QSL-GP is gradually expanding Nigeria’s gas market.

Meanwhile, as a strong advocate for the role of gas in Africa, QSL-GP is committed to increasing the share of natural gas in global power generation, with Nigeria serving as an ideal starting point. Owing to the country’s significant reserves – estimated to be over 200 trillion cubic feet in 2020 – Nigeria has the potential to address both national and regional energy poverty with its gas. Accordingly, QSL-GP is focused on sustained gas expansion and utilization, not just in Nigeria, but globally.

At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Williams will promote how gas can and will transform Africa. With over 10 years’ experience in the energy sector and having worked as a consultant and energy advisor for Deloitte and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, as well as technical advisor to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company, Williams is well positioned to lead the discussion on natural gas in Africa. Representing Nigeria but with demonstrated interests in the wider region, Williams will introduce critical discussion points on downstream gas opportunities, advocating for the increasing utilization of gas within multiple sectors in Africa.

“QSL-GP is one of Africa’s top downstream natural gas companies. The company has made a strong play for the role of gas in Africa, introducing innovative technological solutions to expanding gas utilization and monetization. Led by Williams, the company has positioned itself as a key driver of Nigeria’s gas industry. By coming to AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Williams will not only offer insights into how the country is expanding Nigeria’s gas industry but emphasize the role that gas will play in Africa as a whole. Africa needs gas, and in order for the continent to fully capitalize in its resources, it needs companies such as QSL-GP. In Cape Town, Williams will promote how gas will play a central role in the continent’s energy transition, transformation, and future,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

