Qudwah Muslim Community Ghana fetes Tamale Central Correctional Center inmates

The generosity was part of outreach activities in connection with the 8th Memorial Lectures organized by the Qudwah Muslim Community Ghana in showing love to the Holy Prophet of Islam, Muhammad(S.A.W).

A high-powered delegation led by Sheikh Dr. Sibaway Zakaria, a senior

Lecturer Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) delivered motivational messages to the inmates.

"We are celebrating the birthday of our Holy Prophet known as Maulid. We have been doing it for the last eight years.This year, the theme of the Maulid is about the love, the mercy and compassion that the Prophet had for the world at large."

"Since we want to show love and compassion, we felt that we must reach out to inmates in the Tamale Prison. This is an occasion that we hope can help in the reformation of our inmates."

He restated the need for constant support to the inmates and indicated that they shouldn't feel dejected.

Sheikh Sibawey said the inmates shouldn't be discouraged by their current state, but rather feel that they are very special to society.

ASP Musah Sulemana Mansur, Northern Regional Prisons Imam thanked the Executive Management of Qudwah Muslim Community Ghana for showing unconditional love to the inmates.