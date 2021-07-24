Record 121 NBA and WNBA Players to Compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Outside of the U.S., Nigeria has the most current NBA players on its roster with eight, followed by Australia with seven and France with six.Eleven of the 12 teams competing in the men’s tournament have at least one current NBA player, and national team rosters include 13 players who have been NBA All-Stars.

Twenty-seven NBA teams are represented in the men’s 5x5 competition, with the Miami Heat featuring a league-high four players.The Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz each have three players competing.

In the women’s 5x5 competition, outside the U.S., Australia has the most current WNBA players with five followed by Canada and Spain with three each. Eight of the 12 teams in the women’s tournament have at least one current WNBA player, and 10 of the 12 WNBA teams are represented on national team rosters.The Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm lead with five players each, followed by the Minnesota Lynx with four players.

The inaugural women’s 3x3 basketball tournament is being held from July 24-28 and features five current and former WNBA players.

In addition, 29 players on Olympic rosters have NBA G League experience, including a league-high six on Nigeria.France and Japan each feature four players who played in the NBA’s official minor league.

Francisco Cáffaro of the Argentina Men’s National Team and Han Xu of the China Women’s National Team become the first NBA Academy participants to make an Olympic roster.Cáffaro, who was a member of the University of Virginia’s NCAA championship team in 2019, attended NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia.Han, who attended NBA Academy Shandong in China, became the first NBA Academy participant to be drafted into the WNBA or NBA when she was selected 14 th overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

In addition, 45 players on Olympic men’s and women’s rosters participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB), including Danilo Gallinari (Atlanta Hawks; Italy; BWB Global 2003), Han (New York Liberty; China; BWB Global 2018), Marc Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers; Spain; BWB Europe 2003) and Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards; Japan; BWB Global 2016). BWB is the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program that has seen 79 former campers drafted into the NBA or signed as free agents since 2001 and five former campers drafted into the WNBA since 2019.

Below please find a complete list of current NBA players on 2020 Olympic 5x5 rosters*:

* As of July 24, 2021 (all rosters subject to change)

Country First Name Last Name NBA Team Argentina Facundo Campazzo* Denver Nuggets Argentina Gabriel Deck* Oklahoma City Thunder Argentina Luca Vildoza* New York Knicks Australia Aron Baynes Toronto Raptors Australia Matthew Dellavedova Cleveland Cavaliers** Australia Dante Exum Houston Rockets Australia Josh Green* Dallas Mavericks Australia Joe Ingles Utah Jazz Australia Patty Mills San Antonio Spurs Australia Matisse Thybulle Philadelphia 76ers Czech Republic Tomas Satoransky* Chicago Bulls France Nicolas Batum* Free Agent France Evan Fournier Boston Celtics France Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz France Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot Brooklyn Nets France Frank Ntilikina* New York Knicks France Vincent Poirier Philadelphia 76ers** Germany Isaac Bonga* Washington Wizards Germany Moritz Wagner Orlando Magic Italy Danilo Gallinari* Atlanta Hawks Italy Nico Mannion Golden State Warriors Italy Nicolò Melli Dallas Mavericks** Japan Rui Hachimura* Washington Wizards Japan Yuta Watanabe Toronto Raptors Nigeria Precious Achiuwa Miami Heat Nigeria Chimezie Metu Sacramento Kings Nigeria Jordan Nwora Milwaukee Bucks Nigeria Jahlil Okafor Detroit Pistons Nigeria Josh Okogie Minnesota Timberwolves Nigeria KZ Okpala Miami Heat Nigeria Miye Oni Utah Jazz Nigeria Nnamdi Vincent Miami Heat Slovenia Vlatko Čančar Denver Nuggets Slovenia Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks Spain Marc Gasol* Los Angeles Lakers Spain Willy Hernangómez* New Orleans Pelicans Spain Ricky Rubio Minnesota Timberwolves United States Bam Adebayo Miami Heat United States Devin Booker Phoenix Suns United States Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets United States Jerami Grant Detroit Pistons United States Draymond Green Golden State Warriors United States Jrue Holiday Milwaukee Bucks United States Keldon Johnson San Antonio Spurs United States Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls United States Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers United States JaVale McGee Denver Nuggets United States Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks United States Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics

*Participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB)

**Appeared on an NBA roster during 2020-21 season

Below please find a complete list of former NBA players on 2020 Olympic 5x5 rosters*:

* As of July 24, 2021 (all rosters subject to change)

Country First Name Last Name Argentina Nicolás Brussino Argentina Patricio Garino* Argentina Nicolás Laprovittola Argentina Luis Scola Czech Republic Jan Vesely France Nando De Colo France Guerschon Yabusele Iran Hamed Haddadi Nigeria Ekpe Udoh Slovenia Zoran Dragić Slovenia Mike Tobey Spain Alex Abrines Spain Victor Claver* Spain Rudy Fernández Spain Pau Gasol Spain Sergio Rodríguez*

*Participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB)

Below please find a complete list of current WNBA players on 2020 Olympic 5x5 rosters*:

* As of July 24, 2021 (all rosters subject to change)

Country First Name Last Name WNBA Team Australia Rebecca Allen New York Liberty Australia Ezi Magbegor* Seattle Storm Australia Leilani Mitchell Washington Mystics Australia Alanna Smith Phoenix Mercury Australia Stephanie Talbot Seattle Storm Belgium Julie Allemand Indiana Fever** Belgium Emma Meesseman Free Agent Canada Natalie Achonwa Minnesota Lynx Canada Bridget Carleton Minnesota Lynx Canada Kia Nurse Phoenix Mercury China Xu Han* New York Liberty** France Marine Johannes New York Liberty** France Gabby Williams Los Angeles Sparks** Republic of Korea JiSu Park Las Vegas Aces Spain Maite Cazorla Atlanta Dream** Spain Maria Conde Chicago Sky** Spain Astou Ndour Chicago Sky United States Ariel Atkins Washington Mystics United States Sue Bird Seattle Storm United States Tina Charles Washington Mystics United States Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx United States Skylar Diggins-Smith Phoenix Mercury United States Sylvia Fowles Minnesota Lynx United States Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Aces United States Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury United States Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm United States Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm United States Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury United States A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces

*Participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB)

**Under contract with WNBA team but did not report to training camp this season

Below please find a complete list of former WNBA players on 2020 Olympic 5x5 rosters*:

* As of July 24, 2021 (all rosters subject to change)

Country First Name Last Name Australia Cayla George Australia Tess Madgen Australia Jenna O'Hea Australia Marianna Tolo Belgium Kim Mestdagh Belgium Ann Wauters Canada Kayla Alexander Canada Miranda Ayim Canada Nirra Fields Canada Kim Gaucher Canada Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe China Ting Shao France Sandrine Gruda France Endy Miyem Nigeria Adaora Elonu Nigeria Ify Ibekwe Nigeria Victoria Macaulay Puerto Rico Jazmon Gwathmey Puerto Rico Jennifer O’Neill Serbia Jelena Brooks Serbia Ana Dabovic Serbia Sonja Vasic

Below please find a complete list of current WNBA players on 2020 Olympic 3x3 rosters*:

* As of July 24, 2021 (all rosters subject to change)

Country First Name Last Name WNBA Team United States Stefanie Dolson Chicago Sky United States Allisha Gray Dallas Wings United States Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces United States Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces

Below please find a complete list of former WNBA players on 2020 Olympic 3x3 rosters*:

* As of July 24, 2021 (all rosters subject to change)

Country First Name Last Name Romania Gabriela Marginean

