Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP Appointed to the United Nations (UN) as Special Representative for Financial Innovation and Climate Change for the UN Economic Commission for Africa

“I’m thrilled to be joining the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in its impressive efforts to support Africa strengthen its economic recovery from the pandemic and the sustainability of its development. I care deeply about making this happen not only because of the strong economic opportunity but because we share a view of Africa as a strategic long-term partner. “

The UN’s Economic Commission for Africa has asked Matt Hancock to take on this role based on his economic policy expertise, experience operating financial markets at the Bank of England and in-depth understanding of government and multi-lateral through his various ministerial cabinet roles.

“We are confident that his expertise and leadership will offer immediate and long-term impact particularly in effecting long term financial growth, “ said Vera Songwe, UnderSecretary General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa.

The UNECA’s mandate is to promote economic and social development, foster intra-regional integration, and promote international cooperation for Africa’s development and is the only UN agency mandated to operate at the regional and subregional levels to harness resources and bring them to bear on its priorities.

Specifically, Hancock will work to develop policy to deepen financial markets, and develop green investment facilities to tackle climate change and support support sustainable development.