Rugby Africa Cup Women's 15s Between Namibia and Zambia: 13 November 2021

Janis Nduli, Chairperson of the Zambia Rugby Women's Association is feeling optimistic: “The national Zambian ladies team currently ranked world #30 are rearing to prove themselves against our Namibian sisters who are currently ranked number 52. We are counting on Captain Natasha Musonda and our fearless team including the formidable likes of Margaret Kasonka to give Namibia a great show.”

Commenting on the match, CJ Kotze, Coach of Namibia’s National Women’s 15s Team, remarked that: “We are ecstatic about the Namibia Zambia game that lies ahead. It marks the beginning of an exciting journey for Namibian women's rugby and I am extremely delighted that our first match will be played at home. At present, we are not predicting the result, but at least we will know exactly where Namibian women's rugby stands competitively once the final whistle has been blown. This will also give us insight into the strategies that need to be put in place for Namibia to become a competitive nation on the African continent.”

By establishing a unified international 15s calendar and introducing WXV, World Rugby is creating a platform for women's international teams to compete in more consistent, competitive, and sustainable competitions at regional and global level.

As part of Rugby Africa’s mission to develop women’s rugby on the continent, the tournament enables women to express themselves through this sport of strong values.

Last year the Women’s Rugby Advisory Committee (WRAC) was established to advise all Rugby Africa committees on positive gender inclusion practices, with a particular focus on women’s rugby.

In line with Rugby Africa's strategic plan and broader World Rugby commitments, the role of the Committee is to define key performance indicators to demonstrate progress of the development of women in rugby at all levels as well as monitor player welfare and the development and retention of female players.

Speaking about the upcoming and final match of the season and the impact of female rugby development, Women’s Rugby manager at Rugby Africa, Maha Zaoui, said: “The promotion and positioning of women in rugby at all levels will result in significantly increased involvement and interest from fans, players and ultimately investors. With the Women’s 15s tournament we aim at growing the sport with a focus on development pathways for women and girls, working with key stakeholders. Women’s rugby has certainly evolved and came a long way, but there is still room for advancement and showcasing of talent of women in the game.”

She wished the competing teams well and said that Rugby Africa was looking forward to some energetic and feisty play on the field.

Women’s Rugby in Africa

On the African continent, women’s rugby has seen tremendous growth. In the last decade it increased from 50 000 female players in 2012, to over 260 000 in 2018. For this tremendous growth to continue, strong leadership in women’s rugby needs to continue. The Women’s Executive Leadership Scholarship is one of the tools that will enable expansion.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

For media enquiries please contact: E-mail: Rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rugby Africa: Created in 1986, Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com), previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby – CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby (WorldRugby.org), the international organization responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organizes the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 39 members unions.

Media files