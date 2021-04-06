Rugby Africa's North African Regional Development Officer, Mostafa Jelti, Speaks About International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

- To start off, what does international day of sports for development and peace mean to you?
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Globally, sport has reached a stage of development that no other human activity can boast of. Its impact on societies and unifying power gives it the responsibility of putting itself at the service of peace
Apo
At the request of the Moroccan NOC, this day was created in 2013 by the United Nations General Assembly. It reflects the importance of sports, which is present in every household with its economic, political, social and above all educational functions.
The Rugby Ready program is a support and educational training tool, with its objective being to promote enjoyable and fun playing rugby while minimizing the risk of injury.
Player health is the priority at all levels of the game.
Rugby Ready is also a perfect complement to the programs set up by some World Rugby member unions, with Rugby Africa having very satisfactory numbers of participants - second World Rugby region.
Globally, sport has reached a stage of development that no other human activity can boast of. Its impact on societies gives it an incomparable mobilization potential. This unifying power gives it the responsibility of putting itself at the service of peace.
For concrete examples, I will cite the following cases:
In rugby:
The values of rugby are solidarity, integrity, respect, passion and discipline. These are ethical and moral benchmarks to which athletes and public opinion must refer; they guide people in their daily lives with a taste for effort and perseverance. It is also a philosophy that transcends all borders in sport, at school, at home and at work. If I had to classify these values, I would put RESPECT first.
As a former teacher - the content of the message remains the same, the form differs a little. The ‘speaker’ approach is used with students, players, and administrators. Whilst the ‘moderator’ approach is used with teachers and coaches.
I am trying to convey the following message to my audience:
These "conflicts" are instituted by the rule and its respect; they serve, in filigree, to:
I consider schools and universities to be a breeding ground for the development of rugby and I keep close contact with the universities.
Also, I am trying to set up a continental cooperation with the African University Sports Federation (FASU) which will be relayed at the national level by the various federations affiliated to Rugby Africa. In this sense, I host several conferences, each year, on the occasion of the International Day of Sport.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.
Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh