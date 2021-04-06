Save the Children and partners return 58 abducted children and women to their families

Boyoi said:

“When we were attacked in May 2020, we ran in different directions. My mother, brother and sisters were taken by the attackers into different directions. I didn’t know that they were also abducted like me. For me I was also taken alone by the abductors. That was a long journey. It took us four days walking to reach to the abductors town. I didn’t know the whereabouts of my parents including my brother and sisters. One day, I came to the market with the daughter of the man who abducted me. In the market, I met my mother and I decided to follow her to where she is living. For me, if the government or NGOs say they want to take me back to my father, I am willing to go”.

Rama Hansraj, Save the Children’s Country Director in South Sudan, said:

“Family tracing and reunification goes to the very heart of what we do at Save the Children. It’s the process of bringing children back to the people who love them, who miss them, and who are best placed to give them the care and security they need to live and grow and survive.

“Children who have been abducted from their families during conflict must be protected, treated as victims and supported to recover and reintegrate with their communities. The experience of being associated with an armed force or group can have an immediate and lasting impact and consequences for boys and girls. This includes death, sexual violence, exploitation and abuse, physical injury or disability and the long-term impact of chronic health conditions, including sexually transmitted infections.