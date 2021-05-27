Senegal's New Economic Policy to be outlined in Canada

'It is a great privilege to welcome a nation that Canada regards as a reference for democratic governance and sustainable economic development, says Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, Chair of the Board of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business: ‘Senegal's impressive growth averaging 6% for much of the past decade is reflection of unparalleled opportunities in this incredible market'

'Senegal and Canada enjoy a special relationship, showcased in Prime Minister Trudeau's first visit to Africa, joined by the Chair of the Board of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business,’ explained Her Excellency, Ambassador Viviane Bampassy, representing Senegal in Canada: ‘The opportunities are immense. I am proud of Senegal's role as a leading commercial partner to Canada's trade diversification agenda.

Official Program: Tuesday 1 June 2021 at 11:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 15:00 Dakar

Learn More (https://bit.ly/3fOcdoj)

11:00 Call to Order (MC: Mr. Jacques NdoutouMvé)

11:01 Chair of the Board of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah) & introduction of the Ambassador

11:05 Welcome Remarks: The Ambassador of Senegal, Her Excellency Viviane Bampassy

11:10 Government of Canada:Hon. Rachel Bendayan (MP), Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

11:20 Keynote Speaker:Senegal’s New Economic Policy Path by Minister Amadou HOTT

11:30 Panel on Senegal’s New Economic Policy Path

Moderator : Christian Azarian, Commercial Counsellor and Senior Trade Commissioner, Embassy of Canada in Senegal

Panelists

El Hadji Ibrahima Boutouthe Mané, Director of Cooperation, External Financing and Private Sector Development

Evelyn Dioh SIMPA, Executive Director, WIC Capital

12:05 Q&A and deliberations begin

12:30 Formal Closing

See more and download the speaker biographies (https://bit.ly/3oWQJKn)

The event will include translation services and is followed by the Virtual Trade Mission to Senegal on 7 September 2021.

