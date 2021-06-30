Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) unveils over 2bn/- a fund to help bars fight against communicable diseases in Tanzania, including COVID-19

SBL’s support comes to light as the world struggles to return to the business from the torment inflicted by the global pandemic (Covid-19). While everyone wants to transcend the journey from failure to triumph, which as a notion, provides food for thought, SBL has identified conditions critical against all communicable diseases in the country, which include COVID-19.

Dubbed “ Raise the Bar ” or “ Tunyanyuke Pamoja” , it will be a two-year programme starting in July 2021, offering outlets with free access to digital training and support via www.diageobaracademy.com .

According to the company’s Managing Director Mark Ocitti, this initiative by SB also complements the government’s efforts to call on people and businesses to practice good hygiene to prevent themselves from communicable diseases, COVID-19 included.

“In our initiative, we will support resilience, resolve and re-imagination to on-trade in Tanzania. The ultimate goal is to rise again, hence the name of our new project, Raise the Bar or Tunyanyuke Pamoja. The project will cover 2,000 outlets in the cities of Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Mwanza,” he said

The project will support on-trade through ‘Tunyanyuke Pamoja’ in several ways, from training the outlet owners and staff against communicable diseases to providing technical equipment to transforming their outlets, according to Ocitti.

This program by SBL is part of a global campaign by Diageo to enable bars to respond to the impact of COVID-19. Other significant cities worldwide benefit from the program: Nairobi, Kampala, New York, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Sydney, and beyond.

The “Raise the Bar” program was designed following a survey of bar owners to identify key priorities to support the reopening of their business. Their top priorities included hygiene measures, digital support and valuable equipment to transform how their outlets will work when they reopen.

The “Raise the Bar” programme will provide targeted support to help pay for the physical equipment needed for outlets to reopen. For example, it can provide initial funding for: ‘hygiene kits’ with high-quality permanent sanitizer dispenser units, medical-grade hand sanitizers and a range of personal protection equipment (such as masks and gloves); help pubs and bars to establish partnerships with online reservations and cashless systems; mobile bars and outdoor equipment,” the MD elaborated.

From June 30th, bar owners will be able to register their interest in the “Raise the Bar” programme via www.diageobaracademy.com globally. Bar owners will receive regular updates on best practice training and resources and participate in global surveys to share insights as they build back their businesses.

The managing director added: ‘Our bars and eateries constitute a critical part of our hospitality and service industry. Their universe employs thousands of people and benefits many more indirectly. We have launched “Raising the Bar” because so many outlets have recorded business slowdown as a result of this health crisis and therefore, badly need to recover.”

SBL is a key stakeholder against COVID-19 in Tanzania since the first case of the pandemic was reported in the country. In March 2020, the company partnered with the ministry of health to create COVID-19 awareness to the public by distributing flyers and posters throughout the country. A month later, SBL donated sanitizers to the Ministry of Health, again supporting the country’s effort to combat the further spread of Covid-19.

The impact of Covid-19 on the hospitality sector has been widespread, with the closure of venues. However, by providing access to free digital support, technology, training and equipment, Diageo aims to help any bar, anywhere, open its doors again.

• To be eligible to participate in the $100 million of targeted support from the “Raising the Bar” programme, outlets: • Must be registered as a legal entity (for tax purposes) or equivalent in each jurisdiction • Must have been operating for a minimum period of 12 months before introduction of any national or local lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19, affecting its ability to operate in a business in the usual manner • Must have a beer and/or spirits license or equivalent • Must demonstrate at least one way in which they are or plan to “Raise the Bar” in their community, including: promoting inclusion and diversity and job-creation in disadvantaged communities; promoting positive drinking and tackling harm or anti-social behavior; focusing on sustainability or community support; and providing skills training, especially those from disadvantaged groups.

About SBL: Incorporated in 1988 as Associated Breweries, SBL is the second largest beer company in Tanzania, with its beer brands accounting for over 25% of the market by volume. SBL has three operating plants in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Moshi.

Since the creation of SBL in 2002, the business has grown its portfolio of brands year on year. The majority stake acquisition by EABL/Diageo in 2010 has seen increased investment in international quality standards leading to greater job opportunities for the people of Tanzania.

SBL Brands have been receiving multiple international awards and include Serengeti Premium Lager, Serengeti Lite, Pilsner Lager, Pilsner King, Tusker Lager, Tusker Lite, Kibo Gold, Guinness stout and Senator. The company is also home to world's renowned spirits such as Johnnie Walker Whisky, Smirnoff Vodka, Gordon's Gin, Captain Morgan Rum and Baileys Irish Cream.

