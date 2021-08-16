Severe Underfunding of Somalia Humanitarian Response Leading to Reduced Support of the Population Most in Need, IRC Warns

“A global hunger crisis – fuelled by conflict, economic turbulence and climate-related shocks – has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and Somalia is no different. Drought and flooding in more than two thirds of the country, political tensions, the COVID-19 pandemic and the worst desert locust infestation in years have worsened food insecurity. At the same time, severe underfunding has led to a 25% decrease in the people benefitting from food assistance plans. Donor funding for acute malnutrition is inadequate – and declining. G7 efforts and global commitments to address hunger are not being met, either on a global scale or more specifically in the case of Somalia. Without additional funding in the last half of 2021, one million people with acute food needs will miss out on food assistance. The IRC urges all parties to increase the food security, resilience, choice and dignity of the most vulnerable people through the distribution of humanitarian cash transfers. With drought and reduced access to resources, the risk of gender-based violence has also increased. Strategies to prevent famine and build long-term food security in fragile and conflict-affected states must centre on the resilience and leadership of women and girls.”